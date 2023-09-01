Needless to say, they’re already there many mods For Starfield despite being the game available in early access just a few hours. This is indicative of the vitality of the Bethesda community, which has always supported the company’s games with changes and adjustments, as well as with new content.

Lots of mods

Starfield already has many mods

Just go on Starfield page on Nexus Mods to find out that, at the time of writing this news, there are 69 mods available. Probably when you read it there will be many more, considering the speed with which they are produced and launched.

As easily understandable, so few hours after the launch there are no mods that revolutionize the base game, also because the mods are still missing development tools officers, which Bethesda will provide in the coming months.

Anyway, there are changes interesting. For example we’ve already reported a mod that adds DLSS and XeSS to selectable upscalers, but there’s more, like a mod dedicated to FOVanother that change the main menu adding a touch of Halo 5 and yet another che makes PGNs immortal mortal.

Overall, there are so many to try. However this is not the point, we reiterate, but to underline how there is already a big buzz around Starfield, which will probably become a new favorite of the modder scene.

Before leaving you, we remind you that the game will be available for everyone starting September 6, 2023. It will be playable on PC and Xbox Series X/S, as well as on all screens with support for Xcloud.