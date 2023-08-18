Starfield is coming. There are now about two weeks until the early access version arrives for those who have pre-ordered some editions of the game and the fever is palpable. Furthermore, by now the codes for the reviews should have been sent, so much so that there are several online testimonials and the first stolen information is starting to appear, such as thegoal listpublished by the usual Tom Henderson.

Be careful, because it contains some advances on the game. So read it at your own risk.