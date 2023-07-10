Indeed, the choice is also little logic given that Larian Studios has clearly said that Baldur’s Gate 3 will also be released on Xbox as soon as possible, but in the dynamics of the console war it seems to have now become a game linked to Sony.

The reason is clear: Starfield, being a Bethesda game and therefore Xbox Game Studios, is a exclusive Xbox and therefore considered symbolic of this faction, while Baldur’s Gate 3 is the title opposed by PS5, although it is only a temporary exclusive.

A bizarre clash is taking place on the pitch of the console war with Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 who, despite themselves, seem to have become the new champions forced to collide in the absurd dynamics of video game cheer .

Starfield against Baldur’s Gate 3 in an absurd console war

All this has sparked clashes over the two titles, carried forward as their own champions by both factions: the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently a “trending” topic on Twitter, which has even surpassed Starfield in the past few hours, it obviously fueled the war.

It must be said that this popularity is probably due to the chatter sparked by the famous sex scene with the bear, but this takes a back seat for PlayStation fans, who instead see in this situation the confirmation that Baldur’s Gate 3 can beat Starfield in terms of popularity.

The strange thing is that the Larian game is about as much far from Sony PlayStation’s standard BlockbusterHow much impact it will have on PS5’s mass audience remains to be seen, but if nothing else we can appreciate that a game like this has ended up in one way or another at the center of so much attention.

On the other hand, Xbox users are obviously proud to be able to count a game the size and weight of Starfield among this year’s first party productions, but wanting to “flex” such an exclusive often adds a sort of craze for persecution that sees in this emergence of Baldur’s Gate 3 the center of attention a sort of plot to tarnish “their” game, without realizing that the Larian title simply comes out earlier (on August 3, 2023 on PC) and is still a game that deserves great respect, given the tradition it represents.

In all of this, PC users seem to come out winners on both sides, given that they can play both titles immediately on day one.