In the course of yesterday, Bethesda announced the postponement of Starfield and Redfall to 2023 and God of War’s dad didn’t take it very well, even going so far as to attack Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss. David Jaffe even invited the former Microsoft Game Studios COO to go to therapy.

Here are his wordspronounced during the podcast he holds on his YouTube channel:

You suck, Phil Spencer. You are me when I was 28. I knew I could design, I knew I could have commercial ideas, at least at that time, my brain was directly connected to the spirit of the time. It took me seven, eight, nine months to realize I wasn’t able to produce a game, let alone a game I was also directing work for. This allowed me to understand that there are things we are good at, maybe even great, and things we are unable to do. Get into therapy, Phil. You are not good in your role. You are simply not, you are not the right person for that role. And what happened with Bethesda cannot be a coincidence.

The words that the father of God of War intended for Spencer, after the news of the postponement of Starfield and Redfall to 2023, are harsh. Definitely too hard, and Jaffe himself noticed that, during the same podcast, he fixed the shot. More or less: