She didn’t make her wait video analysis Of Starfield by the ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel, which offers a comparison between the PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Bethesda’s latest effort.
With regard to resolution and frame rate, the tech enthusiast confirms what has already been explained by Digital Foundry. On consoles we find a single graphic preset, with 2160p resolution on Xbox Series X rebuilt with FSR from 1440p and 1440p on Series S starting from a base of 900p. In both cases the framerate is locked at 30 fps.
The PC version clearly depending on the configuration can exceed these limits, although the native 4K and 60 fps with details at Ultra is currently the exclusive prerogative of the powerful and expensive RTX 4090. In this sense, the video below shows the PC version with a configuration featuring an RTX 4080 and an i9 12900k, with 4K resolution upscaled from 1620p via FSR.
The analysis of ElAnalistaDeBits
According to the verdict of ElAnalistaDeBits, the Xbox versions of Starfield represent the most robust experience ever offered by Bethesda on console at launch. Both maintain 30 fps stably, however Series S occasionally shows the side of slowdowns and tearing phenomena in the most agitated and therefore more difficult to manage sequences for the console. However, nothing that detracts from the overall experience.
Both console versions are comparable to the Alto graphics preset on PC. However, Series S features lower draw distances and lower quality terrain geometry, shadows, anisotropic filtering, textures, and post-process effects than Series X. The fastest load times were recorded on a PC with an NVME M2 SSD, with Xbox Series X in second place.
The PC version has better shadows, anisotropic filtering, draw distance and some small improvements in texturing and post-processing effects, but in general for the youtuber the differences are very minimal compared to the console version. This version suffers from a small graphical bug in water that doesn’t show the trajectory of the character correctly.
ElAnalistaDeBits also states that theFSR (or DLSS via the Pure Dark mod) becomes absolutely necessary as even with an RTX 4080 it is possible to experience drops of up to 30 fps in 4K resolution and in general not very happy with the optimization on this platform.
