She didn’t make her wait video analysis Of Starfield by the ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel, which offers a comparison between the PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Bethesda’s latest effort.

With regard to resolution and frame rate, the tech enthusiast confirms what has already been explained by Digital Foundry. On consoles we find a single graphic preset, with 2160p resolution on Xbox Series X rebuilt with FSR from 1440p and 1440p on Series S starting from a base of 900p. In both cases the framerate is locked at 30 fps.

The PC version clearly depending on the configuration can exceed these limits, although the native 4K and 60 fps with details at Ultra is currently the exclusive prerogative of the powerful and expensive RTX 4090. In this sense, the video below shows the PC version with a configuration featuring an RTX 4080 and an i9 12900k, with 4K resolution upscaled from 1620p via FSR.