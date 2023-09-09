The question of using AMD or NVIDIA graphics technologies in Starfield it has been holding the court for some time now, but finally we can have official feedback on which is the best solution now that the title is available and the first mods as well, as this also demonstrates video that compares the game in native resolution and with the use of AMD FSR 2.0 and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5.
As we already knew before the launch, Starfield is the protagonist of a technical partnership with AMD, which is why the game at launch supports AMD’s FSR technology but not NVIDIA’s DLSS, which has generated considerable controversy considering the diffusion of the cards graphics from the latter company as well as the generally superior results they achieve with their proprietary technology.
We can therefore get a more concrete idea of the differences between these graphic solutions by watching the new video by ElAnalistaDeBits, which shows Starfield in the “smooth” version and with the respective frame generation by AMD and NVIDIA.
The graphical differences are never easily visible, mostly due to YouTube video compression, but the frame counting graph seems to show a distinct superiority of DLSS 3.5 in terms of frame generation, with decidedly higher results in terms of the amount of frames per second and stability, as well as a generally lower workload on the GPU and CPU.
The comparison is also based on the free mod for DLSS 3.5 support by LukeFZ at NexusModswhich is a good alternative to the paid PureDark mod.
