The question of using AMD or NVIDIA graphics technologies in Starfield it has been holding the court for some time now, but finally we can have official feedback on which is the best solution now that the title is available and the first mods as well, as this also demonstrates video that compares the game in native resolution and with the use of AMD FSR 2.0 and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5.

As we already knew before the launch, Starfield is the protagonist of a technical partnership with AMD, which is why the game at launch supports AMD’s FSR technology but not NVIDIA’s DLSS, which has generated considerable controversy considering the diffusion of the cards graphics from the latter company as well as the generally superior results they achieve with their proprietary technology.