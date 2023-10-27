Starfield got a new one mod interesting, which affects the graphics of the game improving their reflexesbut the work on this modification has brought to light another interesting feature of the Bethesda game, namely the presence of a specific option for ray tracing.

The mod, which introduces improved reflections in screen space reflectioncan be downloaded at this address on NexusModsand is essentially a modified .ini file that inserts dynamic light sources to reflections in SSR, changing some basic values ​​and resulting in an improvement in overall quality.

However, it is also particularly interesting backstory that emerges from the mod in question, or traces of ray tracing expected within Starfield with official support from Bethesda.