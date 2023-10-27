Starfield got a new one mod interesting, which affects the graphics of the game improving their reflexesbut the work on this modification has brought to light another interesting feature of the Bethesda game, namely the presence of a specific option for ray tracing.
The mod, which introduces improved reflections in screen space reflectioncan be downloaded at this address on NexusModsand is essentially a modified .ini file that inserts dynamic light sources to reflections in SSR, changing some basic values and resulting in an improvement in overall quality.
However, it is also particularly interesting backstory that emerges from the mod in question, or traces of ray tracing expected within Starfield with official support from Bethesda.
Will ray tracing arrive in the future?
In fact, within the game there appears to be a specific option for ray tracing, which is normally not visible. Activate this option at the moment does not have no effect visible in the game, but could indicate some possible future developments.
The option in question could simply be a remnant of the Starfield development process, but it could also mean that Bethesda intends to introduce support for full ray tracing into the game at a later time, reactivating the option in question through a update.
Recently, we also saw the first community patch released for Starfield by various modders.
