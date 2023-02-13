Starfield is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of 2023, but the absence still one release date official keeps the debate on how long there will still be to wait: for this reason we point out a possible indication that emerged from GOG Galaxybearing in mind that it is probably a placeholder, with the exit that would be set for June 29, 2023.

As you can also see from the screenshot published below from Tyler McVicker’s Twitter account, within the GOG Galaxy interface, which connects to the GOG store and beyond, Starfield has an official page complete with a release date, fixed for June 29, 2023.

It is most likely a place holders, or a presumed or possible date that has been placed waiting to know the real one, but it doesn’t often happen to see such a precise reference to the release of Starfield, so the thing is certainly curious. In fact, it should also be added that it would correspond to other rumors that they would like the game to arrive in that month.

Even the Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, just in recent days, reported the concrete possibility that Starfield could arrive by the end of June, which, moreover, would fall within the official communications from Microsoftwhich had included the Bethesda game in the titles of the first half of 2023, at least according to what was reported during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase conference in June 2022.

In fact, there is still no official information about it and all we know is that Xbox and Bethesda have a special presentation event entirely dedicated to Starfield in store, announced before the recent Xbox Developer Direct.