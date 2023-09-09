A player of Starfield He managed to seize of a whole space station pirate, The Key, documenting what happened on Reddit and explaining that he doesn’t know exactly how he managed to accomplish this feat: maybe it’s a bug?

“I sold a stolen ship to pirates, so I went to change my main ship and the system allowed me to register The Key station,” the user explained. Moreover, the structure at that point became accessible through the Ship Builder for modifying the modules, which made us think of a possible DLC with these features.

The problem with space stations is that it is difficult to drive them and you can’t fly around it, but the player still managed to land The Key on a planet, albeit awkwardly, and it seems that the structure has not been damaged, indeed it is also possible to go out and go back on board.