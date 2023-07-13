Some players didn’t accept that Starfield go to 30fps on Xbox Series X and to make their voices heard they decided to ask the 60fps through a petition , published on the usual change.org. Apparently they consider it a really important issue.

The petition

The 60fps debate continues in Starfield

The text of the petition, entitled simply “60 Starfield frames“, is quite direct: “Starfield is a great game and it’s sad to see that the opportunity to reach 60 frames per second has been missed in exchange for lower quality.

The game has huge potential and could even get the game of the year award. It would be sad to play without the 60 frames per second. So please, Bethesda, add a performance mode.”

At the time of writing this news, the petition has collected more than two hundred signatures. Of course between now and September 6, 2023, Starfield launch date on Xbox Seriesx X/S and PC, it’s practically impossible that Bethesda, in the unlikely event that they want to heed the plea, manage to insert a 60fps mode in such a complex game.

In any case, a petition is not denied to anyone and it is an interesting initiative in its own way, which shows how much interest there is around the game. After all, someone has also asked for it to be transformed into an exclusive PS5, albeit in a provocative form.