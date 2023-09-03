Starfield has been the protagonist in the past few hours of a complete technical analysis on Xbox Series X|S made by Digital Foundry and signed by John Linneman. Well, the article reveals the possibility that one will be introduced in the future performance mode on consoles.
There has been plenty of talk about Starfield’s 30 fps on Xbox Series X|S, and so the English magazine decided to get to the bottom of the matter by testing the PC version of the game on a AMD 4800S desktop kitwhich mounts the same processor as the Microsoft console.
The results of this experiment have not yet been disclosed in detail, but according to Linneman’s words, the performance of the Bethesda stock could leave room for maneuver around which to build a performance modes designed with VRR-enabled screens in mind.
So it wouldn’t be one 60fps mode, but probably somewhere in between at 40 frames per second which, however, could render very well in certain contexts. “I’d be surprised if they didn’t add it at some point,” Linneman wrote.
And on PC?
Digital Foundry’s analysis focused on the PC version of Starfield has not yet been published, but there are already several testimonials reporting a conversion quite demanding in terms of specificationsespecially where you want to experience the experience to its fullest visual potential.
In the Starfield comparison video made by ElAnalistaDeBits it is in fact explained that with an RTX 4080 you need to resort to the FSR where you want to run everything to the max with a 4K output, otherwise you risk big drops in the frame rate.
