Starfield has been the protagonist in the past few hours of a complete technical analysis on Xbox Series X|S made by Digital Foundry and signed by John Linneman. Well, the article reveals the possibility that one will be introduced in the future performance mode on consoles.

There has been plenty of talk about Starfield’s 30 fps on Xbox Series X|S, and so the English magazine decided to get to the bottom of the matter by testing the PC version of the game on a AMD 4800S desktop kitwhich mounts the same processor as the Microsoft console.

The results of this experiment have not yet been disclosed in detail, but according to Linneman’s words, the performance of the Bethesda stock could leave room for maneuver around which to build a performance modes designed with VRR-enabled screens in mind.

So it wouldn’t be one 60fps mode, but probably somewhere in between at 40 frames per second which, however, could render very well in certain contexts. “I’d be surprised if they didn’t add it at some point,” Linneman wrote.