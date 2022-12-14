Bethesda has released a new video diary about Starfield within the series “Constellation Questions”, in this case focused on the construction of quest within the game, explained by Will Shen.

This video also shows only very few fragments of the game, mostly already seen in previous trailers, but still contains interesting information for all those who are waiting for Starfield. Will Shen is the Lead Quest Designer working on the game, therefore the main responsible for the design and construction of the quests within it.

Considering the type of game, this is clearly a primary role in the team.

Answering the first question about chance encounters, Shen explained that these are based on a new system adopted by Bethesda for Starfield, focused on the composition of the planets. Each planet has points of interest such as outposts, bases and settlements, each of which may involve quests due to problems and events that may be located in or related to these places.

Considering that in Starfield we can visit the surface of entire planets, depending on where we land and the area we visit the development of these quests can change, because they can be introduced in a different way: for example by first visiting the settlement in which someone can make known the existence of a problem, by finding people who roam the surface and can give indications about that problem or by being directly in the middle of the problem, in case you land near a pirate outpost or during an attack, to example.

It is therefore a question of a large number of different possibilities given by the dynamic construction and management of points of interest on the planets. Apparently, ours solar system is present in the game, called the “old neighborhood” in game lore, and also featured in quests encountered quite early in Starfield’s history. According to reports from Shen, we are sent by Constellation in the solar system to discover the mysteries of the artifacts behind the journey, and in this case we will find out what happened to the Earth.

From there we will also visit Mars, where there are human settlements because it was the first planet to be colonized after the abandonment of the Earth. The main settlement is called Cydonia and is a whole city that involves opening other quests.

As regards the factions, which will also be present in Starfield, it is not very clear if it is possible to try to be part of all those present in a single run as happened in The Eder Scrolls or if being part of one closes access to the others as in Fallout 4, but it seems that the approach is more leaning towards the former, given that Shen talks about the desire to let players experience. This is also reflected in the possibility of modifying the progress of the factions and their politics through some choices that the player can make to influence their direction.

On the companions, Shen reported that these are encountered above all within the main quest line, or the Constellation missions, and are characters with a certain depth, with whom there may be exchanges of ideas and with their point of view about the issues to be addressed and how to address them. In some cases it is also possible to make them speak on behalf of the player with other NPCs, which may involve further different consequences. Over the past few days, we’ve had new details on world-building and exploration, and we’ve learned that the priority has always been the Xbox version, even before the Microsoft acquisition.