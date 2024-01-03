The PC version of Starfield will receive one soon mod which allows you to pilot a mech in the Bethesda game, as seen in the video below. A dream come true for fans of the Xbox exclusive?
Fresh from being awarded at the Steam Awards, the title directed by Todd Howard does not include this feature officiallyat least at the moment, and so modder Jared Kohr thought to fill this gap.
A novelty that could make the joy of many users which contributed to Starfield beating Baldur's Gate 3 in terms of number of hours played, confirming the extraordinary popularity of the sci-fi action RPG.
The future is bright for Starfield
Jared Kohr's mod It will still require some work to get readyand who knows whether Bethesda will be able to anticipate it through the official updates scheduled for Starfield every six weeks starting from February.
If we think about how far a title like No Man's Sky has managed to come over the years, there is no doubt that Stafield possesses enormous potential regarding post-launch support, also because Microsoft wants the game to keep us company for quite some time yet.
