The PC version of Starfield will receive one soon mod which allows you to pilot a mech in the Bethesda game, as seen in the video below. A dream come true for fans of the Xbox exclusive?

Fresh from being awarded at the Steam Awards, the title directed by Todd Howard does not include this feature officiallyat least at the moment, and so modder Jared Kohr thought to fill this gap.

A novelty that could make the joy of many users which contributed to Starfield beating Baldur's Gate 3 in terms of number of hours played, confirming the extraordinary popularity of the sci-fi action RPG.