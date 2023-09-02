Just remember that to use DLSS 3.5 you must have a GPU anyway GeForce RTX 40XX by Nvidia.

As expected, shortly after the launch of Starfield les appeared in Early Access mod to implement Nvidia’s DLSS and Intel’s XeSS. Now, the mod that allows you to use has also arrived DLSS 3.5 which is actually the same as before, but with a different library to download and install.

How to install the mod

DLSS 3.5 is not officially supported

The installation of the mod, which you can download from Nexus Mods”>here, is very simple. But first you need to download theBase Upscaler Plugin, which you always find on Nexus Mods. Also download the official NVIDIA library for DLSS 3.5, which you can find at this address.

Now you just have to extract the mod archive in the Starfield root folder, install the Upscaler Base Plugin, copy the PDPerfPlugin.dll file in the mods/UpscalerBasePlugin folder. Install the nvngx_dlss.dll library from the DLSS 3.5 archive in the same folder. Now press “END” in game to access the upscaler menu and select the one you prefer. But first you have to activate FSR2 in the game settings, because the mod replaces the AMD upscale with the one just installed. Well done, now you can play Starfield with DLSS 3.5.