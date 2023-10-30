NZXT announced a new line of Starfield themed PCin collaboration with Bethesda, expected to arrive in 2024 and equipped with various customizations inspired by the space RPG.
The first images can be seen on this page: these are PCs belonging to the NZXT CRFT line and will offer Pre-assembled gaming desktop PCs with hardware components from NZXT, with Starfield-themed customizations, of course.
The line includes several models, but for the moment we can see the first one shown so far by the company, based on the Starfield H5 Flow case.
Inside there will be space for various rather high profile components such as RTX 4070Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space.
A stellar PC
As for the case, it is a classic NZXT model with a front ventilation grill and pre-installed F120Q fans on the back. The large side panel allows for easy access to internal components, with various Starfield-style elements clearly visible through the glass.
Among these we find the coat of arms of Constellations on the closed side and the typical colored stripes of the group of space explorers on the internal part near the motherboard, presumably visible even once the internal components have been mounted.
