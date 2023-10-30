NZXT announced a new line of Starfield themed PCin collaboration with Bethesda, expected to arrive in 2024 and equipped with various customizations inspired by the space RPG.

The first images can be seen on this page: these are PCs belonging to the NZXT CRFT line and will offer Pre-assembled gaming desktop PCs with hardware components from NZXT, with Starfield-themed customizations, of course.

The line includes several models, but for the moment we can see the first one shown so far by the company, based on the Starfield H5 Flow case.

The interior of the Starfield-themed NZXT PC

Inside there will be space for various rather high profile components such as RTX 4070Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space.