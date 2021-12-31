According to a post on reddit, a leak reveals some images of an old build of Starfield, which show a huge golden dome in what appears to be a space setting. According to the author of the post, the images date back to a build from a few years ago, highlighting how Bethesda has been working on the title for quite some time.

After the recent arrival of some concept art, now come some images of what appears to be a golden dome, which highlights even more how the setting of the game will be completely characterized by space. The author of the post also informs us that the images are from a 2018 build and may not be indicative of the final product.

The date of 2018 highlights how, in the event of a real leak, Bethesda has been working on the new project for at least 3 years, during which you never leaked any information or possible clues. Many users in the comments underline how the company has always had this type of approach, citing the example of Fallout 4.

In the case of the fourth chapter of the saga in fact the company did not release a trailer until 4 months before the actual release on the market, leaving all fans who wanted to discover this new adventure in great anticipation. Taking into account that the game will be released on November 11, 2022, it is natural to expect a first gameplay trailer over the course of the next year.

The images from the leak of Starfield highlight even more how Bethesda wants to aim for the sci-fi genre, featuring space stations, travel to galaxies, and more. The same recent concept art had highlighted this decision, passing from the fantasy of Skyrim to a setting more like Mass Effect or to the saga of Star Wars.

At the moment we don’t know if these images are real or not, but if so, they already show how Bethesda has focused a lot on the veracity of the environments, thanks also to the use of surfaces that reflect light. We just have to wait for the next few months to get more information about this expected title, which is already making the fans talk a lot.