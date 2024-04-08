While waiting to know the first details on the Shattered Space expansion, Tank-girl444 has published a big one mod for the PC version of Starfieldcalled TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse, which turns the game into a sort of space colony simulatorintroduces new elements, assets and even a farming system.
In practice, this creation aims to significantly expand the possibilities offered by the Outpost system, transforming them into real colonies, introducing new buildings, systems and various elements.
For example, the author has created a resource generation system based on production lines, thanks to which materials can be obtained from a single settlement without having to create outposts throughout the galaxy. Furthermore, a farming system has also been added which provides 40 new farmable plants and itemswhich you can sell, use in crafting or eat.
If you want, you can also create a security system for your space colony by mounting turrets and deploying gods defensive mechs along the perimeter.
The mod will be expanded in the future
And this is only the beginning. In fact, the author states that he will update the ed. in the future will expand the mod with additional featuressuch as commercial activities, the possibility of building commercial activities such as bars that will guarantee the player a passive income, power plants to produce energy and scripts to modify the biome and climate of a planet based on the player's actions, with the possibility of even terraforming or destroying a planet.
If you are interested, find the Starfield TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse on Nexus Mods, to this addresswhere instructions for downloading and installing it correctly are also included.
In the meantime, Bethesda is continuing to update Starfield with large patches every six weeks. The latest one arrived on March 19th and brought several improvements to the camera and the lock-picking mechanics, as well as fixed numerous bugs.
