While waiting to know the first details on the Shattered Space expansion, Tank-girl444 has published a big one mod for the PC version of Starfieldcalled TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse, which turns the game into a sort of space colony simulatorintroduces new elements, assets and even a farming system.

In practice, this creation aims to significantly expand the possibilities offered by the Outpost system, transforming them into real colonies, introducing new buildings, systems and various elements.

For example, the author has created a resource generation system based on production lines, thanks to which materials can be obtained from a single settlement without having to create outposts throughout the galaxy. Furthermore, a farming system has also been added which provides 40 new farmable plants and itemswhich you can sell, use in crafting or eat.

If you want, you can also create a security system for your space colony by mounting turrets and deploying gods defensive mechs along the perimeter.