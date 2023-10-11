In the colossal production of Starfield one also returned soundtrack high profile, composed once again by Inon Zur and who is the protagonist of this new one trailer published for candidacy to Grammys.

The video condenses some particular moments of the soundtrack, focusing above all on the main theme, namely “Into the Starfield“, but the OST is made up of a large quantity of truly remarkable original tracks.

On the other hand, Inon Zur’s abilities have been known for some time now, and the same composer has also signed the soundtracks of other great Bethesda successes, such as various Fallouts.

In addition to having worked in the cinema on various television series, in the video game field he has also written the music for Dragon Age, Prince of Persia, Crysis, Syberia and other titles.