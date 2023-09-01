Starfield is now available in early access and, a few hours after its launch, there are already those who have solved the upscaler issue with a mod completely free and freely downloadable that adds support for DLSS by NVIDIA and XeSS by Intel.

PureDark

The options added by the PureDark mod

The author of the “Starfield Upscaler – Replacing FSR2 with DLSS or XeSS” mod is PureDark, who evidently decided to take a step back from the initial intention of distributing it only to his supporters on Patreon and published it on Nexus Mods.

The description of the mod specifies that it is supported only DLSS 2 and not DLSS 3. To install the mod you need to download theBase Upscaler Pluginagain from Nexus Mods.

Now you just have to extract the mod archive in the Starfield root folder, install the Upscaler Base Plugin, copy the PDPerfPlugin.dll file in the mods/UpscalerBasePlugin folder. You also need to download the nvngx_dlss.dll and libxess.dll libraries and place them in the same folder. PureDark specifies that both must be there. Now press “END” in game to access the upscaler menu and select the one you prefer. But first you have to activate FSR2 in the game settings, because the mod replaces the AMD upscale with the two just installed.

PureDark also reminds you that DLSS is only supported by RTX GPUs, while XeSS by Intel GPUs.