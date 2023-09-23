Anyone who has played the Starfield he will surely have tasted the chain’s dishes Chunks, sold in the shape of practical cubes, as appetizing as a public toilet after a sudden epidemic of dysentery. A fan with a strong stomach, @KatOfWhimsy on

In the video attached to the post, you can see all the Chunks arranged on a tray. You will surely recognize the diced potatoes, the diced hamburger, the diced dessert and so on. Looking at them made in this way they don’t even look too bad and are certainly more appetizing than the ones in the game, which have a plasticky feel.