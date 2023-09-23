Anyone who has played the Starfield he will surely have tasted the chain’s dishes Chunks, sold in the shape of practical cubes, as appetizing as a public toilet after a sudden epidemic of dysentery. A fan with a strong stomach, @KatOfWhimsy on
In the video attached to the post, you can see all the Chunks arranged on a tray. You will surely recognize the diced potatoes, the diced hamburger, the diced dessert and so on. Looking at them made in this way they don’t even look too bad and are certainly more appetizing than the ones in the game, which have a plasticky feel.
Recipe books
It must be said that Kat of Whimsy specializes in the creation of desserts taken from video games, so we can consider her a specialist. However she is, in one of the posts commenting on her Chunks, she also showed the molds used to give the different dishes identical dimensions.
Note that Kat’s work was also appreciated by Victoria Rosenthal, author of the official recipe books for Fallout, Destiny, God of War, Pokémon, Sonic, Final Fantasy XIV and other video game series. Yes, some video games even have official recipe books and Rosenthal is a legend in the genre. Didn’t you get hungry reading this news?
