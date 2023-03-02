A fan of Starfield created a compendium of more than 400 pages about the game, whose name is not yet known release date. The author of the work, which reconstructs in detail everything known so far on the Bethesda title, is called Gokamo and was inspired by his previous games with the company of Howard and associates.

In the big documentwhich you can find at this address, you will find videos, pictures and information about Starfield. Todd Howard’s Q&A sessions have been transcribed, all official artwork that has appeared online has been included, and every detail that has surfaced so far has been reported, down to the announcements and cross references. Each feature has been annotated and commented as needed, with the specifications deemed necessary by the author.

It is a truly impressive work that can easily be used as a reference tool on Starfield in case of need, or as a Bible to know everything there is to know, even the superfluous, to better prepare for the space adventure that lies ahead. waiting for us who knows when.

We can therefore only congratulate Gokamo for his dedication. Who knows how much the compendium will grow when Starfield actually is available on the market. We’ll see.