In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Todd Howard revealed that only 10% of the more than 1,000 planets explorable of Starfield will have some life forms locals.

“For us, it’s about giving you choices when you control the activities you can do in a planetary system. Here are the many things you could do,” said the game director of Starfield. “That could include visiting barren planets that are only there to gather resources or planets with large cities and settlements that players can explore or where the story progresses.”

“Obviously it’s procedural, so it would be impossible to create an entire planet by hand,” he added. “What we do is handcraft individual locations and some of those are placed in specific spots, like major cities and other mission-related locations and then we have others that are generated or placed when you land depending on the planet.”

Howard added that planets that do not host life forms should not be considered a defect, since they balance those that are more lively and with more activities to carry out, thus creating a believable universe. Furthermore, Howard reiterated that even the deserted ones will be worthy of exploration, as they will include various resources that will be convenient for the players.

Furthermore, in the same interview Howard confirmed that in Starfield there will be no ground vehicles that can be piloted nor will it be possible to catch alien fish, at least not in a conventional way with a fishing rod.