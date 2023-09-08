Bethesda: “As of this morning, Starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda launch of all time.”

Bethesda Softworks announced via a post on X that Starfield has exceeded the 6 million players at launch, i.e. in its first 24 hours on the market (not counting the early access reserved for those who have booked the most expensive editions). This is the best result ever for a game from the studio, which also shows how much anticipation there was around it.

Starfield is already a hit for Bethesda and Microsoft

Naturally, the data must be contextualized. Bethesda speaks of 6 million players because all those who have been able to play through it must be considered Game Pass, the subscription from Microsoft. So there is no talk of actual sales.

After all, the acquisition strategy of the last few years of Xbox has been aimed precisely at enhancing the service, considered central to the company’s strategies, so we can see it as a double success for Bethesda, which with Starfield will certainly have increased the number of Game Pass subscribers.

Starfield is certainly the most talked about game of the moment, as well as the one that is catalyzing the collective interest, between details that show the development care and Todd Howard’s questionable releases on optimization.