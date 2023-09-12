Apparently the 45% of players on Xbox he hasn’t completed his first mission yet Of Starfielda mandatory quest to access the contents of the campaign: this is revealed by the percentages of obtaining the related Objective.

This is a significant figure compared to the 6 million players at the launch of Starfield, an impressive number but which in this light takes on very different connotations, almost as if Xbox Game Pass subscribers felt obliged to download the Bethesda title and then not play it. Not yet, at least.