Apparently the 45% of players on Xbox he hasn’t completed his first mission yet Of Starfielda mandatory quest to access the contents of the campaign: this is revealed by the percentages of obtaining the related Objective.
This is a significant figure compared to the 6 million players at the launch of Starfield, an impressive number but which in this light takes on very different connotations, almost as if Xbox Game Pass subscribers felt obliged to download the Bethesda title and then not play it. Not yet, at least.
A worrying situation?
Welcomed with stellar ratings by the international press, Starfield is undoubtedly the game of the moment and, given the data, it is grinding really interesting numbers on PC and Xbox, but apparently there is some distance between actual user engagement and total downloads.
Usually we discuss how people tend not to complete games, but in this case we are practically talking about the beginning of the campaign: while waiting for a verification of those percentages, the hope is that obviously the data can change rapidly in the next few days.
