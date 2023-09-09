Intel released the update 31.0.101.4676 Non-WHQL of the drivers GPU ARC aimed at further improving compatibility with Starfield . This is the third update dedicated to Bethesda’s game, which itself does not officially support Intel GPUs.

Problematic incompatibility

Starfield has problems with Intel GPUs

Specifically, the 31.0.101.4676 Non-WHQL drivers, downloadable from here, resolve glitches and residual stability problems, not fixed by previous drivers. Intel’s effort is aimed at not making owners of its video cards feel excluded from the Starfield phenomenon. Consider that those who own an ARC card, even one as high-performance as the A770couldn’t play the game in Early Access because it simply wouldn’t start.

Unfortunately the release note of drivers 31.0.101.4676 Non-WHQL does not specify in which areas stability has been improved. However, now the rendering of some objects appears correct and all characters have their own eyebrows (one of the problems not solved by previous updates).

Unfortunately, not all problems have been resolved some critical issues they remain. The release note talks about “sporadic instability in some areas of the game”, again without specifying which ones, problems with dynamic resolution, inappropriate texture quality on certain objects and texture flickering on still other objects .

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series You can purchase it or play it via Game Pass subscription.