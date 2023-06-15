Starfield turn to 30fps on Xbox Series X|S, as is now known, but the technical reasons behind such a choice are obscure to most. Well, Digital Foundry tried to explain why Bethesda has made this decision, based on the materials shown so far.

A few days ago Phil Spencer talked about a creative choice, but judging by gameplay videos and pixel analysis it seems that in reality there was no edge to act differently.

In fact, according to what was reported by Digital Foundry, some sequences of the gameplay of Starfield highlight a resolution effective which goes down to 1296p, and it is clear that to obtain the 60 frames in this juncture one would have had to sacrifice too much in terms of detail.

Naturally, we will have to wait for 6 September to understand how substantial the frame rate of Starfield, but there is no doubt that the universe created by the developers is impressive and the technologies used require large resources to function.

Of course we are talking aboutglobal illuminationmanaged dynamically by the game, and the solutions adopted to render reflections on the screen, in particular the cubemaps in real time: nothing to do with what would have been possible in ray tracing, but in any case an effective approach.

In short, as expected, it is above all the proportions of Starfield that have determined the technical choices made for the console version of the game, and the general feeling is that it would not have been possible to create a similar experience without making such compromises.