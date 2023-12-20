Bethesda has updated the situation a bit Starfield by publishing new data on the quantity of registered players and the hours of play applied: we are beyond that 13 million players and an average of 40 hours of gameplay for each.
It's about numbers important, which certify the success of Starfield within the Xbox and PC community, also given the large amount of hours of play recorded on average for each user, which demonstrate how “engagement” has become an index of fundamental importance for Microsoft , is decidedly high.
In fact, classic sales tell only part of the story for a game launched on day one on Game Pass, with the Redmond house having shifted attention to the ability to involve and the amount of time spent on individual titles to see the impact they have on the public.
The year-end overview for Starfield
Judging from the published infographic, it seems that Starfield's results are very positive. In addition to 13 million players and 40 hours of average gameplay, we see that in total they have been invested 22,284,331 days within the simulated universe, with other numbers speaking of over 26,000,000 hours spent building spaceships, nearly 2 billion planets visited and over 4.5 million people living in outposts.
The end-of-year overview then tells us that the most dangerous faction is that of the Ecliptic, the most lethal life form is the Ashta and themost used weapon it's the Combatech Beowulf, at least looking at the amount of kills done with it.
The 2024, on the other hand, looks like a big year for Starfield, with Bethesda planning to continue support for a long time to come. For this reason it has already announced that there will be major updates every 6 weeks over the next year, and among the additions of greatest interest there also seem to be new ways to travel, which opens up several interesting perspectives.
