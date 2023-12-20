Bethesda has updated the situation a bit Starfield by publishing new data on the quantity of registered players and the hours of play applied: we are beyond that 13 million players and an average of 40 hours of gameplay for each.

It's about numbers important, which certify the success of Starfield within the Xbox and PC community, also given the large amount of hours of play recorded on average for each user, which demonstrate how “engagement” has become an index of fundamental importance for Microsoft , is decidedly high.

In fact, classic sales tell only part of the story for a game launched on day one on Game Pass, with the Redmond house having shifted attention to the ability to involve and the amount of time spent on individual titles to see the impact they have on the public.