Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone’s farming life phenomenon Stardew Valley is making the jump from the digital realm onto the tabletop today, with the launch of the official Stardew Valley board game – and it’s looking utterly adorable in its reveal trailer.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game, a co-operative experience for 1-4 players, is a collaboration between Barone and Cole Medeiros (previously responsible for board games Web of Spies and GUBS) and has been in development for over two years.

As detailed on the official website, participants will need to work together in order to complete objectives, restore the Community Center by gathering bundles, and fend off the Joja Corporation – achieved by expanding their farm, collecting resources, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending villages to earn hearts and reveal hidden goals.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game.

There’s a lot going on in the board game, which even manages to bring over the likes of mine exploration and changing seasons from the video game, and curious sorts can get a full breakdown of its intricacies in the downloadable rulebook.

“Its really important to us that as a buyer you understand Stardew Valley: The Board Game is not a casual quick game,” explains the website. “While it is easy to play once you know the rules, it’s meant to be challenging. We wanted an experience with depth and replayability.” A game is expected to last around 45 minutes per player.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game is available to purchase right now and costs $ 55 USD. The one potential snag, however, is that it’s currently only shipping within the US, although the store page notes, “We are working to make this available outside of the US, but because of the complexity involved at the moment we’re still figuring out the details. “

In other Stardew Valley news, Barone says the digital game should finally be returning to the PlayStation Store in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia “by the end of this week”.