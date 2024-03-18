Stardew Valley's upcoming 1.6 update will allow players to drink mayonnaise.

Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone is releasing daily patch notes for the farming sim's long-awaited next update, due out tomorrow on PC.

The latest of these simply reads “you can now drink mayonnaise.” I'm unsure exactly why you'd want to do that. Presumably there are some in-game health benefits, but I can't think of anything worse than chugging down a jar of Hellmann's.



Another bizarre update is a honeymoon period for spouses after marriage, although this at least makes more sense.

Once players are married, their spouse will help out around the farm, but if they don't look after them they'll simply lay in bed all day being upset instead. Mood.



However, this shouldn't really be happening straight after marriage. They're meant to be happy and in love! So instead the update will introduce a seven-day honeymoon period to prevent them lying in bed.

Barone has also reduced the time it takes to push against a pet before they let you pass through, plus jelly, pickles, wines and juices will be colored based on the ingredient used to make them, which should make inventory management a little easier.



The release date for the 1.6 update was announced last month, beginning with PC on the 19th March with console and mobile releases to follow “as soon as possible.”

The update has grown considerably, including plenty of late-game content and another major festival.