Eric “Concerned Ape” Barone, author of Stardew Valleyhe went back to talking aboutUpdate 1.6 to the game, confirming that it will be released during 2024 and stating that it is very broad, definitely bigger than expected initially.
At the moment, work on Update 1.6 is focusing on testingtrying to achieve a version as “clean” as possible, but this phase will also take time given the quantity of elements added with this update.
There is no precise time window for the launch of this update yet, but the bulk of the work should be done at this point. Already last month, the author reported that he had made a lot of progress and that he was in a good place.
The update should be almost ready
“1.6 ended up being a little larger in size than I originally thought,” Barone wrote, referring to the “breath” of the update, which is larger on several levels.
“I've finished adding the new content now, and we're in the bug fixing phase cleanup, where the game will remain until it is ready for launch. Thanks for your patience, it will be fun to watch you play!”
At this point there should be no doubts about the release in 2024, after the various postponements that the update has undergone, but we are still waiting for further information. In the meantime, the author is also working on his new game, namely Haunted Chocolatier, which has something in common with Strade Valley in stylistic terms, but should represent a rather different experience.
