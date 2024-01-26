Eric “Concerned Ape” Barone, author of Stardew Valleyhe went back to talking aboutUpdate 1.6 to the game, confirming that it will be released during 2024 and stating that it is very broad, definitely bigger than expected initially.

At the moment, work on Update 1.6 is focusing on testingtrying to achieve a version as “clean” as possible, but this phase will also take time given the quantity of elements added with this update.

There is no precise time window for the launch of this update yet, but the bulk of the work should be done at this point. Already last month, the author reported that he had made a lot of progress and that he was in a good place.