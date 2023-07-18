Stardew Valley is about to receive a new one update major, the 1.6 which will be larger than expected, according to what was anticipated by the author Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, who confirmed that the development of the same has started in June 2022.

Route change?

Stardew Valley has grown tremendously over the years

Barone had described the 1.6 update in the past as focused on the gods scene modders. So in the initial plans it should have been smaller than the 1.5 update, dating back to December 2020.

Since the last update, however, it seems clear that there will be more than initially promised.

Then a will be added new festivalnew items, new dialogues, secrets and something still mysterious, but it must have been worth the effort to update the Stardew Valley community.

Barone has not yet revealed when the 1.6 update will be launched, which in order to be developed required the stop of the production of Haunted Chocolatier, his new game.