Developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has unveiled that the upcoming update 1.6 Of Stardew Valley will make the modding much easier and more powerful. News that will surely make the game modder community happy.

Stardew Valley now dates back to 2016, but since then it has come a long way, enriching itself with new content and features and gathering a community of passionate modders, who have expanded the experience in many ways.

So Eric’ConcernedApe‘ Barone has decided to create a patch dedicated above all to modders, as he himself explained in a tweet:

“There will be a Stardew 1.6 update. It will mostly bring changes for modders (it will make it easier and more powerful to develop mods). But there will also be new game content, albeit much less than in the 1.5 update. I’m taking a break from developing Haunted Chocolatier to work on this update, so I’ll be back.”

Unfortunately Barone did not explain in detail what will be the new features introduced for modders. Let’s imagine some more powerful tools, to be able to dig even deeper into the game. That said, details are also missing for the new content. We’ll see what they are.