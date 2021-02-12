One of the most amazing games of recent years, Stardew valley, it was recently updated on PC with its biggest patch to date, including all kinds of new content. Eric Barone, Head of Farm Management Title, commented that it wouldn’t take too long to get to consoles. No sooner said than done. Now that’s it Stardew Valley Update 1.5 Available on Xbox One, as well as on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This has been made known by the one-man study of the game, Concerned Ape, through its Twitter account, where it has also explained the presence of a bug in the console version of the game.

I’m aware of the “blue ground” bug on consoles… We’re investigating it, and after it’s figured out it will be fixed in a patch. Fortunately it only seems to happen in one specific area, and is only a visual bug. (This message brought to you by Joja Bluu) – ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 12, 2021

“I am aware of bug ‘blue earth’ on consoles… we are investigating it and when it is discovered we will fix it with a patch. Fortunately, it seems to only occur in a specific area and it is only a visual bug, ”Concerned Ape pointed out in the aforementioned social network. Beyond this bug of which those responsible are already aware, update 1.5 breathes new life into Stardew Valley, adding a huge amount of new content, such as the possibility of being able to play split screen, new NPCs and character events, a new type of mission and the beach farm as a new type of farm.

The update also includes more items from personalization and all kinds of secrets that have not been revealed by Eric Barone so that the players themselves are the ones who discover everything that has been incorporated into Starde Valley with this patch 1.5. Meanwhile, Barone is working on two new titles set in the Stardew Valley universeAlthough at the moment we have no clues as to when it will begin to provide details on these two projects. Be that as it may, the future of the farm management game seems assured after this incredible update.