The creator of Stardew Valley revealed the original name of his cultivation simulator, changed because apparently “it wasn't pleasant to say”.

The title of Stardew Valley is quite simple and takes its name from the community that hosts it. “It just suddenly came to me,” says Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone when asked to explain the inspiration for the name on the community's Discord. “The game was called Sprout Valley“, he continues, “but the word Sprout was not pleasant to pronounce.”

“Sprout” means sproutso it's perfectly in tune with the game, being a farming simulator, but it's a harsher sounding term than Stardew, so what Barone says makes sense.