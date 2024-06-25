Last week, the satirical gaming site Hard Drive published a parody article reporting that Concerned Ape had released an update Stardew Valley That deletes the game’s save data if you dare to open an online wiki. We repeat that it is a joke, but someone took it seriously.

A modder – lostkagamine – decided to create a mod that does exactly what was described. In fact, she also updated everything to ensure that not only are the saves deleted, but the browser page used to start the wiki is closed.

Obviously it’s one joke within a joke, since there is no reason to download such a mod. If you want to avoid using guides while playing Stardew Valley, for whatever reason, just avoid doing so.