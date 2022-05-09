There are many reviews showing that indie games can become an industry-wide phenomenon as easily as AAA games. The role play and simulation of Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone Stardew Valley is, without a doubt, one of these games and over the years it has grown more and more, enjoying incredible success on all fronts.

It is therefore not surprising that it is still continuing to do so despite having been out for some time and recently reached another major sales milestone. The official Stardew Valley page was recently updated and confirms that the game has sold over 20 million units worldwide as of March 2022.

This is an increase from the 15 million sales announced in September last year, so clearly the game is still selling well now. Of its collective worldwide sales, 13 million units were sold on PC.

Stardew Valley is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS Vita, iOS, Android, Mac and Linux. Meanwhile, Barone has now turned the focus to his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, which will see you playing as a chocolatier in a haunted castle.

Source: MyNintendoNews