On the game's eighth anniversary, ConcernedApe announced the release date of the update 1.6 Of Stardew Valley , but only after celebrating the time that has passed since the launch of what is now the global reference point for narrative role-playing games with agricultural simulation, which has sold 30 million copies. In any case, we will be able to download it for free starting from March 19, 2024.

What's new in Update 1.6

Stardew Valley has grown a lot over the years

Update 1.6 will add some content to Stardew Valley. ConcernedApe has announced that it will publish the full release note on launch day, although it thinks it will be more fun for players to boot it up and discover what's new for themselves.

Note that the update will work seamlessly with your current save games, so you won't have to start the game from scratch to enjoy it. In short, Stardew Valley continues to grow despite its age: in addition to the new update, a dedicated musical tour is on the way, which will also touch Italy and the official recipe book. Not bad, considering it was developed by just one person.