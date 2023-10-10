Eric Barone has announced that a concert tours dedicated to Stardew Valley. Is called Festival of Seasons and it will also have a European date, precisely in London on 29 April 2024. But let’s see the complete list of dates and places:

Los Angeles – February 17, 2024

Boston – February 23, 2024

Philadelphia – February 24, 2024

New York – February 29, 2024

Seattle – March 2, 2024

Chicago – March 9, 2024

St. Louis – March 10, 2024

Toronto – March 15, 2024

Montreal – March 17, 2024

Melbourne – 5 April 2024

Sydney – 20 April 2024

London – 29 April 2024

Seoul – TBA 2024

Bangkok – TBA 2024

THE tickets to United Kingdom, USA and Canada will go on sale on October 13, 2023 (10 am local time). For Melbourne it will be the same day, but 11:00 local time, while for Sydney it will have to wait until 20 October 2023 at 11:00 local time. For Asian dates you will have to wait for an update.