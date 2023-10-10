Eric Barone has announced that a concert tours dedicated to Stardew Valley. Is called Festival of Seasons and it will also have a European date, precisely in London on 29 April 2024. But let’s see the complete list of dates and places:
- Los Angeles – February 17, 2024
- Boston – February 23, 2024
- Philadelphia – February 24, 2024
- New York – February 29, 2024
- Seattle – March 2, 2024
- Chicago – March 9, 2024
- St. Louis – March 10, 2024
- Toronto – March 15, 2024
- Montreal – March 17, 2024
- Melbourne – 5 April 2024
- Sydney – 20 April 2024
- London – 29 April 2024
- Seoul – TBA 2024
- Bangkok – TBA 2024
THE tickets to United Kingdom, USA and Canada will go on sale on October 13, 2023 (10 am local time). For Melbourne it will be the same day, but 11:00 local time, while for Sydney it will have to wait until 20 October 2023 at 11:00 local time. For Asian dates you will have to wait for an update.
Eric Barone’s words on the Stardew Valley concert
Barone shared a post about X for announce the Stardew Valley concert. He didn’t spend many words on the subject, simply stating that the event will feature a selection of music from the game, performed by a chamber orchestra, i.e. a small group.
Considering the beauty of the Stardew Valley soundtrack, we’re sure it will be an incredible experience. Baron also recently released images for his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier.
