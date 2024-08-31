Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe recently Revealed why update 1.6 was released on PC before consoles and mobile . Incidentally, it arrived on PC at the beginning of the year, while other platforms are still waiting. Understandably, there are many fans who can’t wait to dive into the update on their favorite platform and are experiencing the long wait badly.

The reasons for a choice

X user bhollywood13 asked the developer about the situation, wanting to know why patch 1.6 arrived so early on PC.

ConcernedApe responded, explaining that updates come first to PC so that bugs can be fixed quickly with subsequent patcheswhich isn’t possible on consoles. “So ideally, we want to fix all the major issues before we ship to consoles,” he explained, adding that otherwise, players run the risk of running into game-breaking or save-corrupting bugs that could take a week to fix.

Basically, Console patches must first be reviewed and approved by the various platform owners. So the times are a bit longer, especially for very small developers who don’t have dedicated internal teams.

Be that as it may, ConcernedApe also explained that the initial plan was to release the other patches a month after the PC onebut it was not possible due to various technical problems that took him more time. “In any case, I feel guilty,” he concluded.