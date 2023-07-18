Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has shared a little more information on what players can expect from the game’s 1.6 update.

Barone confirmed the update was in development back in June 2022, though at the time described it as largely a “modding-focused update”. While suggesting update 1.6 will have some new content, Barone was clear it would not have as much as 1.5, added back in December 2020.

Now, Barone has shared a fresh update on what’s coming to Stardew Valley in 1.6 that sounds more promising – prompting excitement from fans at what’s in store.

On Twitter, Barone stated that 1.6 will add a new festival, new items, more dialogue, and more secrets, as well as some mystery content simply denoted with “???” which has led to some speculation (and player hopes) of a new romance.

Coming in Stardew Valley 1.6…

-new festival

-new items

-more dialogues

-secrets

-??? — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 17, 2023

Barone has not yet shared when he is planning to release Stardew Valley 1.6. In April, Barone stated he was taking a break on development of his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, to work on the 1.6 update.

Will you be dipping back into Stardew Valley eleven version 1.6 is out?