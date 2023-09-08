The creator of Stardew ValleyEric”ConcernedApeBarone has revealed a new scene from his upcoming chocolate shop simulation game, Haunted Chocolatier. Although Haunted Chocolatier take inspiration from Stardew Valley with its life simulation elements, the project of ConcernedApe aims to deliver a single player action role-playing experience with mysteries to solve and fantastic locations to explore.

Haunted Chocolatier began its development in 2020 while ConcernedApe continued to work on updates for Stardew Valley. A year later, the solo developer formally revealed Haunted Chocolatier with a new gameplay trailer coming in October 2021. In the two years since the initial reveal, fans have been eager for news about Haunted Chocolatier along with Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley due to the lack of any substantial announcements regarding release dates and additional platforms.

On twitter, ConcernedApe shared a new screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier which shows a scene in which an old man wakes up from “the most terrible dream”. The old man’s room is spacious and there are open and closed books near his bed. Although ConcernedApe did not reveal any further details about the story, the screenshot led fans to speculate about the old man’s identity.

Some believe that the old man is the grandfather of Stardew Valley, the character who gifted players the farm in the game. The two characters share similar designs, leading many fans to believe that Haunted Chocolatier is connected to Stardew Valley. According to ConcernedApeStardew Valley Version 1.6 development is still ongoing and the developer has many more screenshots of Haunted Chocolatier to launch in the future. A later response from ConcernedApe reiterates that he prefers to work in secret, which probably explains the lack of important news about Haunted Chocolatier. Besides, ConcernedApe asks fans for their patience to avoid pressure while development of the new update continues. Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier.

here’s a haunted chocolatier screne pic.twitter.com/bCVy3NJaMS — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 5, 2023

The new screenshot is likely to continue to spark speculation about the setting and history of Haunted Chocolatier For a long time. Fortunately, ConcernedApe seems to be willing to share more screenshots in the future, and the brief update on the development of Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley it’s reassuring for fans who were worried about the update.

The secrecy of ConcernedApe regarding Haunted Chocolatier It may make fans impatient, but the minimal number of updates may prove beneficial for the game’s eventual release. A pressure-free environment will help ConcernedApe develop Haunted Chocolatier and to fully realize his vision for this exciting title. In the meantime, fans can continue to play Stardew Valley in preparation for update 1.6, which is expected to be released in late 2023.

Haunted Chocolatier is currently in development for pc.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: This guy is great let him work at ease he will surely deliver something amazing as he is Stardew Valley. I would like to return to my farm, but it is giving my life to a game and the strong season of launches is coming, now is not the time.