Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone recently shared a selection of very early sketches and ideas that eventually led to the creation of fan-favorite farming sim, Stardew Valley.

They include notes and annotations handwritten by Barone that intimate how he expected players to interact with the different characters and items in the game.

An early look at Haunted Chocolatier.

“[I] was going through some things and found my old notebook with the original community center concept,” Barone tweeted, before sharing wonderful sketches taken from his original notebook.

was going through some things and found my old notebook w/ the original community center concept pic.twitter.com/cXPI77kxpt — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 21, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



it’s since prompted fans to ask if Barone had plans to sell his doodles as a physical art book.

“If you published this notebook and sold it, I’d buy it, this is adorable,” confirmed one fan.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone recently confirmed that he was “taking a break” from work on his long-awaited follow-up game Haunted Chocolatier in order to focus on Stardew Valley once again.

As Tom recently summarized for us, Barone previously confirmed there would be more content for his hit fame life simulation back in June last year. Stardew Valley update 1.6 will include changes to allow for easier and more powerful modding, Barone confirmed via Twitter, alongside some “new game content, albeit much less than 1.5”.