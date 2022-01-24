Haunted Chocolatier is the next game from the creator of Stardew Valley, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, but apparently it’s not the only game he’s working on.

Haunted Chocolatier is another solo work by Barone, just like Stardew Valley, but it looks like he’s also working with a team on a second unnamed project.

Barone told Game Informer who is working on a project with other developers, which allows him to have “the best of both worlds“, developing games both alone and as part of a larger team.

Haunted Chocolatier “it’s another completely solo game, kind of like Stardew Valley, where I’m doing literally everything. It will probably come out first“.

Happy new year to all! I hope you all have a very positive 2022. Here’s a couple of small images from Haunted Chocolatier. There will be plenty more to come this new year! pic.twitter.com/GiBWnOjxdM – ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 1, 2022

Unfortunately, Barone has not provided any details on this mysterious game, but points out that “he’s not looking to make the next big indie hit“, although he had to bear in mind the pressure to follow up on Stardew Valley.”I was almost thinking: it might be interesting to release the game under a pseudonym. And people don’t even know it’s me, and so to see if he could really be successful on his own merits alone. But I feel it’s a bit deceptive; I’m not going to do that“.

