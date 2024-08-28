Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone wants to do a crossover with Fortnite.

Specifically, he wants to see Pam – the farming sim’s alcohol-drinking bus driver – in the online shooter, although he’s “open to anything”.

Barone discussed the crossover in a Discord conversation shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Panedwards, where he was asked “Would you be willing to ever do a Fortnite crossover?”

Stardew Valley – Console Release TrailerWatch on YouTube

He replied: “Yeah I’ve been trying to. I want Pam in Fortnite. I’m open to doing a collab.

“It doesn’t have to be Pam though I would be open to anything, Abigail and Sebastian could be good. Stardrop or Joja Cola item? Galaxy Sword or slingshot?”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Pam driving the Battle Bus sounds like a good – but also bad – idea, depending on the amount of mead she’s been gifted.

Yet the Galaxy Sword or slingshot could certainly work easily enough, as would items like Stardrops and Joja Cola.

Who would you like to see in a possible crossover?

Last month, Barone commented that he would never charge money for DLC or updates “for as long as I live”.

That wouldn’t necessarily fit with the thousands of paid cosmetics available in Fortnite, but the shooter would certainly provide another outlet.