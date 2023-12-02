Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone says he is in the midst of a “self-imposed crunch mode” as he gets Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update ready for release.

Addressing Stardew fans directly via his

“A ton of progress on 1.6 last month, it’s (self-imposed) extreme crunch mode, nose to the grindstone (raw nose) mode,” Barone said.

“Here’s one of the many additions in 1.6,” he added, appending an image that shows a Big Chest is on the way, and it’ll store “almost twice as much as a regular chest.”

“Keeping mostly everything secret,” I finished.

When asked why he continues to work on the game “despite it being released so many years ago”, Barone explained there were “many things” that kept him interested.

“So many people are still playing it, and many new people every day, I want it to be the best it can be,” he said.

“It will never be perfect, but I feel an urgency to keep improving it. Up to this point, it’s been my life’s work, and I care a lot about it.”

ICYMI, Stardew Valley is bringing its first concert tour to London in April next year. Festival of Seasons will begin in February 2024, touring North America and Australia before it reaches London. The program has been curated by Stardew Valley creator Barone and will showcase music from the game performed by local chamber orchestras.