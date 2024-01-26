Developer Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee, who worked with ConcernedApe on Stardew Valley, has announced the release window for his own upcoming life sim.

Sunkissed City will launch on PC via Steam in Q4 2024, with a console release to follow.

Lee has been sharing videos on social media from throughout the development process, giving players a good idea of ​​what to expect.



A run through Apollo City as of Feb 2023





“Welcome to your new life in Apollo City, a sun-kissed seaside metropolis that's pumping with funky vibes and quirky characters,” reads the Steam page.

“As a fresh hire for the monolithic Pico corporation's new 'Peco Pioneer' pilot program, you've been tasked with fostering a relationship with Apollo's vibrant community and putting in a good word for Pico's new eco-focused initiatives.

“But all is not well in these bustling streets. The local wildlife has begun to behave more aggressively, the waters are devoid of life, monsters are pouring out from the sewers, and that's not to mention the constant migraines everyone's been having lately.”

And so begins another life sim that's heavily inspired by Stardew, except this one has an urban setting.

It looks a little more 90s anime to me, with maybe a touch of Earthbound – especially with the cycling.

Indeed, players will be able to customize their bike…

I teased bike accessories, so here's the attachable Bike Basket. It gives you a little bit of storage to put things around. If you collect an item you don't have inventory space for near your bike, it'll automatically be placed in it!! (Still coming up with a game title, sorry!) pic.twitter.com/TeEndijRGu —Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee (@MrPodunkian) January 14, 2024

…run an urban crop farm…

I spent a lot of time playing catchup this week, but I'm happy to say that I've finally got at least a whole years' seasons' worth of crops in game, so I can finally relax about running out of stuff to grow while I continue my own playthrough of the game! pic.twitter.com/qg87uGEt1H —Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee (@MrPodunkian) December 8, 2023

…and meet some questionable mushroom characters.



As for Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone, he's working on the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley, as well as its spiritual successor Haunted Chocolatier.