ConcernedApe, stage name of Eric Barone and best known as the creator of Stardew Valleyshared a new update on the expected update 1.6 of the indie farming simulator. Unfortunately we don’t have a precise release date yet, but the Baron has confirmed that he has made great progress.

His messageshared via X, reads: “[Ho fatto] a ton of progress with 1.6 last month, in a (self imposed) extreme work mode, heads down mode. Here’s one of the many additions in 1.6. I keep the big secret.”

The news is the new chest, large in size, which “can contain almost double the size of a normal chest”. This is something very useful, given that the most “hardcore” players find themselves having to keep dozens of chests on the farm. Being able to almost halve isn’t bad at all.