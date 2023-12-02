ConcernedApe, stage name of Eric Barone and best known as the creator of Stardew Valleyshared a new update on the expected update 1.6 of the indie farming simulator. Unfortunately we don’t have a precise release date yet, but the Baron has confirmed that he has made great progress.
His messageshared via X, reads: “[Ho fatto] a ton of progress with 1.6 last month, in a (self imposed) extreme work mode, heads down mode. Here’s one of the many additions in 1.6. I keep the big secret.”
The news is the new chest, large in size, which “can contain almost double the size of a normal chest”. This is something very useful, given that the most “hardcore” players find themselves having to keep dozens of chests on the farm. Being able to almost halve isn’t bad at all.
Beyond Stardew Valley, how are we doing with Haunted Chocolatier?
Although Barone is finishing work on Stardew Valley 1.6, we shouldn’t forget that it’s just one of his projects. It is in fact in development too Haunted Chocolatier, a game in which the player must manage a chocolate factory, hunting for new ingredients. There will also be ghosts, which immediately gives the idea that there will be a more intense fantasy element than in Stardew Valley.
In October, Barone celebrated a new milestone with four images of Haunted Chocolatier, while we have to go back to last year for the latest gameplay details, inspired by Diablo 2.
#Stardew #Valley #Barone #talks #update #lot #progress