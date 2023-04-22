Eric Barone – aka ConcernedApe – is the creator of Stardew Valley, the highly successful farming sim. The game continues to expand and look to the future, but Barone has also decided to share a piece of the past of this video game: gods preparatory sketches made by him on a notebook. Fans loved it.

You can see some of the Images shared by Barone through the various tweets that we have shared below. The pages include various drawings of Stardew Valley characters and buildings, as well as handwritten notes.

One of these also includes the first version of the Community Centerthe building at the basis of the Stardew Valley storyline, which the player can renovate to restore its grandeur.

These are just some of the shared sketches: you can explore Barone’s profile to see more. We also recall that Stardew Valley will expand with a new update linked above all to mods.

Subsequently, Barone will resume work on the Haunted Chocolatier.