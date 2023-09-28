Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has shed more light on what content will be added to the game’s 1.6 update.

Barone last revealed information on update 1.6 in July where he simply hinted there would be new festivals, items, dialogue, and secrets. The update has been in development for over a year and was initially described by Barone as “modding-focused”.

Yesterday, Barone released more information on content in update 1.6, though reminding fans it’s still in development. Major additions in 1.6 include a new festival, late-game content, and support for up to eight player multiplayer on PC.

Watch Eurogamer play Stardew Valley multiplayer.

Here’s everything Barone has listed for 1.6:

A new major festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests

100+ new lines of dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completing billboard requests

Support for eight player multiplayer on PC only

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type

New secrets and more

Barone didn’t say when update 1.6 is expected to drop, so we’ll have to keep waiting for a release date announcement. Barone was working on Stardew Valley 1.6 alongside development of his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, but earlier this year he paused progress on his next project to focus on Stardew Valley.