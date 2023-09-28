Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has shed more light on what content will be added to the game’s 1.6 update.
Barone last revealed information on update 1.6 in July where he simply hinted there would be new festivals, items, dialogue, and secrets. The update has been in development for over a year and was initially described by Barone as “modding-focused”.
Yesterday, Barone released more information on content in update 1.6, though reminding fans it’s still in development. Major additions in 1.6 include a new festival, late-game content, and support for up to eight player multiplayer on PC.
Here’s everything Barone has listed for 1.6:
- A new major festival
- Two new mini festivals
- New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas
- New items and crafting recipes
- Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests
- 100+ new lines of dialogue
- Winter outfits for the villagers
- New type of reward for completing billboard requests
- Support for eight player multiplayer on PC only
- Many small additions and adjustments
- New farm type
- New secrets and more
Barone didn’t say when update 1.6 is expected to drop, so we’ll have to keep waiting for a release date announcement. Barone was working on Stardew Valley 1.6 alongside development of his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, but earlier this year he paused progress on his next project to focus on Stardew Valley.
