The winning project of the Advanced Grant is called StarDance and will test observations the innovative hypothesis according to which many exotic populations – hitherto misunderstood – in star clusters and in the Milky Way, are the result of mass exchange and merger between pairs of stars. From next November 1st and for the following five years, Elena Pancino – INAF researcher in Florence – will lead the European StarDance project which, with a budget of two and a half million euros made available by the European Research Council (ERC), the European Research Council, will try to answer a fundamental question that has been open for decades: “How are stars formed?”. StarDance will study the physical and chemical properties of the exotic stellar populations in star clusters and in the field population of the Milky Way, to prove the new hypothesis proposed by Elena Pancino based on the study of a type of “non-canonical” stars, result of interactions between binary stars that would merge into one more massive star. These populations of stars will be studied above all in star clusters, both open and globular, i.e. the “cradles” in which most stars form, thus making them very active environments from a chemical and dynamic point of view. Precisely for these clusters, to date it is not yet entirely clear what the formation mechanism is, especially for the oldest ones (globular ones), nor if star formation in the early universe was different from what can be observed today.

Some of these exotic stars have been waiting for a certain interpretation of their origin for decades. The definition derives from some of their peculiar characteristics: for example an anomalous chemical composition, the type of rotation or their extreme lithium richness, or the loss of an important part of their atmosphere. “In my project, I will combine the dance of stars that alone rotate very fast on their axis, of binary stars that rotate around each other, and of star clusters in which thousands or even millions of stars follow their paths non-deterministic, solitary or in pairs and multiples, under the action of the common gravitational field” explains Elena Pancino, who continues: “With StarDance I will have the opportunity to test my new hypothesis, according to which the interactions between very close stars between them, with mass exchange and also with the merger of the two stars, they can explain all the observations in a natural and organic way. The ambition lies in the fact that the project requires a battery of broad spectrum tests, with observations ranging from the X-ray band to the infrared, obtained moreover with very different techniques, from the most classic to artificial intelligence, and it also requires very varied astrophysics skills. Basically, for the first time the problem will be looked at from different angles in an organic way and ranging between different research fields that traditionally do not communicate much with each other”.

This research fits into a scientific context that is already experiencing great turmoil in the field of stellar formation and evolution, thanks also to the contribution of the European astrometric mission Gaia and other space missions and large Earth surveys, which are producing an enormous amount of very high quality still far, however, from being interpreted satisfactorily. In this context, star clusters are confirmed as powerful astrophysical laboratories to be used to test theoretical models. “My group and I will be able to count on an enormous amount of work done by the community to which we belong. However, the ERC finances projects based on an element of novelty or a break with the past, especially where there are major problems that have been open for a long time, to which traditional techniques have not been able to give an answer so far, just like in our case” concludes Pancino.